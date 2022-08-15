AWS launches own Private 5G service – but with one big caveat

Nine months after it was first announced, Amazon Web Services is making its AWS Private 5G to a wider prospect pool but without 5G support for the time being. The somewhat misleading moniker of a service first announced late last year will no doubt cause confuse customers, particularly given the fact that AWS hasn’t given a specific date when support for 5G will be available.

The new service, which uses CBRS spectrum and supports 4G LTE today, promises to give enterprises a streamlined way to set up a private cellular network quickly in just a few days. AWS touts the service, which runs on AWS infrastructure, as easy to set up and run, which it boasts delivers consistent throughput with ultra-low-latency, indoors and out. Designed as a self-service offering, the solution integrates with other AWS security and observability resources including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM).

AWS is not alone

Amazon Web Services is hardly the only provider to prematurely hype 5G support. Operators have been marketing 5G services in some cases years before they are widely available. This has produced a bit of a backlash from customers who see 5G labels on their services within many cases the discernible service quality of 4G or even 3G.

The AWS Private 5G service is packaged as a radio unit with 10 SIM cards. The radio unit incorporates wired access to the public Internet with basic networking via IPv4 and DHCP. Pricing is $10 per hour per radio unit with a 60 day minimum commitment. In its initial offer, AWS Private 5G is available in three US regions: US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), and US West (Oregon). In his blog, AWS Vice President and Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr said the company is working to extend the service to other regions, including international locations but did not specify a date for the expansion.