GenAI company Kore.ai is launching a platform that enables enterprises with little to no AI development experience to build GenAI applications to boost productivity and efficiency.
The company’s GenAI and LLM Platform for Enterprises, named GALE, will feature a no-code toolset and intuitive visual interface to offer enterprises “the most efficient way to experiment with multiple models and prompts,” the company said.
Enterprises wanting to “build and deploy AI agents for the first time” will be able to without “specialised AI talent”.
Raj Koneru, Kore.ai CEO and founder, said the platform addresses “the fragmentation and limitations within the current ecosystem.”
“It’s a cohesive platform integrating core AI app-building functionalities with built-in guardrails,” he said, adding: “None of the hyperscalers or other GenAI app providers offer customers an end-to-end capability to experiment with a range of LLM or SLM models to develop, deploy, and manage sophisticated GenAI apps.”
More than a hundred companies across insurance, banking, healthcare and retail are currently using GALE’s beta version, the company said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
IBM’s recent global study of 3,000 CEOs from more than 30 countries and 26 industries, found that 64% of respondents said they were pushing their organisation to adopt GenAI more quickly than some employees were comfortable with.
The rise of GenAI being used in the workforce has happened quickly, with 58% of CEOs surveyed stating they were hiring for GenAI roles that did not exist last year.
Of the CEOs surveyed, 37% said they were increasing their headcount due to GenAI, while 35% admitted that their workforce will require retraining and reskilling over the coming years.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.