In response to Google‘s decision to phase out third-party cookies, Amazon has forged a partnership with Reach, the UK’s largest publisher, to acquire customer data for targeted online advertising.
The collaboration announced on Monday (7th February), marks one of the first agreements of its kind in Europe, aiming to offset the impact of losing third-party cookies which gather user information by tracking their activities across websites to enhance ad targeting.
Earlier this month, Google initiated the removal of cookies from its Chrome browser, aligning with Apple‘s move to block them on Safari, with plans to eliminate all third-party cookies by year-end.
In light of these developments, Reach and Amazon have joined forces to share “contextual” first-party data.
This data includes insights such as users’ article preferences, allowing advertisers to tailor their strategies.
The partnership centres around Mantis, initially designed as a brand safety tool by Reach. Mantis ensures that brands are not associated with potentially harmful content and has evolved to strategically place ads alongside user-preferred content, facilitating more targeted advertising.
The elimination of cookies poses a challenge for advertisers, as the majority of internet users become nearly unidentifiable. Publishers face the risk of diminishing the value of their advertising offers, compounded by the loss of ad revenues, leading to significant job cuts in the past year.
Reach, which announced 450 job cuts last year, is actively exploring avenues to harvest more first-party data from its readers.
