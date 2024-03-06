Analog Devices Incorporated (ADI) and BMW Group have partnered to bring 10MB ethernet to the automotive industry to make way for software-defined vehicles.
Both ADI and BMW described the new ethernet technology as a key enabler for new architectures in automotive design and architecture.
ADI has been working alongside BMW to develop ethernet for its vehicles since 2018.
Software-defined vehicles mark a shift in focus for automakers, as they begin to optimise driver experience. Software-defined vehicles can have ambient lighting, vocal assistants or internet connectivity for entertainment.
ADI and BMW’s partnership revolves around creating refined ambient lighting to meet driver and passenger expectations.
“We continue to deeply engage with the BMW Group to understand their next-generation needs and bring further optimized products to aid next-generation architectures, as well as bring continued cooperation on standardization,” said ADI’s vice president of automotive cabin experience Yasmine King.
ADI’s ethernet solution for BMW that allows its vehicles’ lighting to be synchronised with other applications.
“This approach to edge connectivity is so sought-after that the automotive industry inside the Open Alliance (opensig.org) is now aiming to standardize a similar solution. ADI, along with the BMW Group and other companies, are actively working with the industry to create an Open Standard implementation,” King said.
Vehicles are becoming increasingly digital.
Research and analysis company GlobalData identified car connectivity as a megatrend facing the automotive industry, spurred on by the growing interest in autonomous vehicles.
In its 2023 thematic intelligence report on autonomous vehicles, GlobalData stated that car connectivity will soon be an area of interest where automotive makers will seek to differentiate themselves from competitors.
The connected car will be a future battle ground for telcos, content creators, game developers and internet companies wanting to monetise this trend.