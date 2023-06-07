Apple confirmed the acquisition. Credit: Andy Wang on Unsplash.

Apple has purchased Mira, a startup that makes augmented reality (AR) headsets, reported The Verge, citing Mira CEO Ben Taft and a source aware of the development.

It is unclear how much Apple paid for the company, although the acquisition was confirmed by Apple.

Los Angeles-based Mira, which was founded by Taft in 2016, makes AR devices for other companies and the US military.

The news comes just a day after Apple launched its new mixed reality headset, called Vision Pro.

Mira has so far garnered around $17m in fundraising.

In a statement, Apple said: “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans.”

Citing press releases and official documents, the publication reported that Mira has military contracts with the US Air Force and a $702,351 agreement with the US Navy.

As part of the Air Force contract, the startup’s Prism Pro headset, which can show things such as heads-up equipment directions, will be used by pilots at Travis Air Force Base.

Another significant contract for Mira is with Nintendo World, which uses its headsets at its theme parks in Japan and Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

According to a private post on CEO Ben Taft’s Instagram account, Apple has onboarded at least 11 Mira employees as part of the acquisition.