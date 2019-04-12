Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Apple has announced it has nearly doubled the number of suppliers that have committed to run their Apple production on 100% clean energy, bringing the total number to 44.

This comes one year after Apple announced that all of its global facilities, such as its headquarters retails stores and data centers, are powered by 100% renewable energy such as wind or solar power. However, this does not include third party suppliers, meaning the company still has a substantial carbon footprint worldwide.

Manufacturing accounts for 74% of Apple’s carbon footprint, meaning suppliers increasing energy efficiency and transitioning to renewable energy sources is key to reducing this.The company reduced its comprehensive carbon footprint for the third year in a row in 2018, in large part due to the company’s Supplier Clean Energy Program, in which Apple has been working with its suppliers to use renewable energy when manufacturing its products since 2015.

According to Reuters, the companies added to its list of clean energy suppliers include Hon Hai Precision Industry, whose Foxconn unit makes iPhones, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, which supplies the A-series chips that power Apple’s mobile devices. However, it is worth noting that this does not mean that all these companies’ operations will use renewable energy.

Apple carbon footprint goal set to be reached

Apple has further expanded its supplier education initiatives, including its Clean Energy Portal, an online platform to help suppliers identify renewable energy sources globally. Over 100 suppliers have already registered to participate in this.

Because of this, Apple is on course to exceed its goal of bringing 4 gigawatts of renewable energy into its supply chain by 2020.

The company also announced major progress to address environmental solutions by allocating all $2.5bn in green bonds it previously announced, the largest of any US corporation.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives said: