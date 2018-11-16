2018 was undoubtedly a big year for Apple. Despite reports that global smartphone sales have begun to stagnate, Apple has managed to buck the trend, becoming a trillion dollar company and launching three new iPhone models over the last 12 months.

But will this success continue next year? And what products can Apple fans expect to get their hands on in 2019? Here’s a roundup of our Apple predictions for 2019.

A look back at 2018

2018 brought the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR, the most powerful iPhones with the biggest screens, and pricetags, yet.

In August, Apple stocks reached the $207.05 per share needed to reach the trillion dollar mark, making them the first publically-traded company to do so.

Although the company has enjoyed success this year, sales of the iPhone have been largely flat in the last two years, and earlier this month Apple announced that it would stop reporting unit sales and revenue figures for the iPhone.

This week has seen Apple shares drop, with share prices falling by 5% after one supplier said that it was “lowering its profit expectations” amid fears that the latest models are not selling as well as expected.

Apple predictions for 2019

It may not have been long since Apple’s most recent product launch, but the rumours around what might be next for the tech giant are already in full swing.

It seems likely that the new year will see improved versions of this year’s iPhone models. According to Mac Rumours, 2019 will probably see updated versions of the iPhone XS and XR devices. Although no major design changes are expected, with screens likely kept the same size, there is a chance that Apple may upgrade all three to OLED screens.

As has been the case for the last few years, Apple is expected to unveil its major new hardware at its annual Apple Special Event in September, meaning Apple junkies will have to wait a while to get hold of the latest models.

The main difference in next year’s “iPhone 11” offerings will be the processing power. After introducing A12 processors in 2018, the company is exacted to equip its new phones with A13 processors, which will improve efficiency and performance.

A camera in a screen?

However, one of the most innovative features that could be making its way to iPhones next year is in the screen itself. Back in 2017, Apple filed a patent for a screen featuring tiny holes meaning the camera and sensor could be located underneath the screen. This would basically mean that rather than having the camera above the screen, the camera would be within the display itself.

This feature could potentially see the end of the “notch” at the top of recent iPhone models, as the space to accommodate the front-facing camera will no longer be needed, a major design change that will allow for an even larger screen.

The first foldable iPhone?

Going one step further, perhaps the most exciting of the Apple predictions for 2019 is the prospect of a foldable iPhone. Earlier this month, rival Samsung revealed a currently nameless phone that featured “Infinity Flex Display”, or a folding screen. It looks likely that Apple will follow suit, if not next year then in the near future, after the company filed a patent with the US Trademark and Patent Office for a foldable device earlier this year.

Three lenses ahead

Another of the Apple predictions for 2019 is that iPhones could feature a triple-lens camera setup, making them better at capturing depth. According to Economic Daily News this could drastically improve the phone’s augmented-reality capabilities.

First mentioned at an Apple hardware event back in 2017, Apple’s wireless charging offerings have been a long time coming. 2019 may finally see the release of Apple’s Air Power, a wireless charging mat that was expected to be released this year. The product is, however, apparently primed for release in early 2019.

5G on the horizon

2019 is expected to be significant in the rollout of 5G, with 5G networks being tested in various locations. This month, Intel announced plans for a 5G network, with the unveiling of its XMM 8160 5G modem.

This related to Apple due to a recent partnership between the company and Intel. Apple recently switched to using only Intel modems, sparking rumours that when Intel begins rolling out its 5G modems, Apple products will be included. Although it is worth noting that 5G-enabled Apple devices may not be available to customers until 2020.