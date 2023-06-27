Apple CEO Tim Cook greets attendees during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (June 05, 2023) Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan / Staff

As the world eagerly awaits more information surrounding Apple’s upcoming mixed reality offering the Vision Pro, the US tech giant is continuing its business plan of bringing out regular updated versions of its hardware.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will be releasing a range of upgraded models across its product lines over the next year. The iPhone 15 is expected in Autumn.

A brand new Apple Watch Ultra is set to be released, according to the publication, as well as the new generation of Apple Watch 9.

The company is also reportedly gearing up to announce new models for the iPad Pro and iPad Air. The publication also reported that two new 24-inch iMacs will be released within 12 months.

The report comes shortly after the global unveiling of Apple’s Vision Pro – a mixed reality headset that has divided opinion of experts and tech lovers.

Announced at the company’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 5 June – the iPhone maker’s headset caused a stir in the tech world with its hefty $3,499 price tag.

The Vision Pro, which is being launched with its very own operating system named visionOS, will reportedly host existing Apple apps such as Messages, Maps, Photos and FaceTime. All of which appears in real space in front of the user.

“Apple’s entry (Vision Pro) goes far beyond just another headset addition,” Sol Rogers, global director of innovation at VR and AR production studio Magnopus, previously told Verdict.

“This launch has the power to catalyse a remarkable expansion of the XR (extended reality) industry itself,” Rogers added, “with the world’s most iconic tech company actively pursuing the medium, it sends a strong message about the value and potential of a unified reality.”

The news comes as investment in VR and AR has been dwindling, despite recent interest in Apple's upcoming product.

Research analyst, GlobalData, recorded a substantial fall in VR and AR venture capital investment in 2022, after a record peak in 2021.

VR and AR investment volumes, in 2022, totalled $5.8bn, made up of 283 deals. This is less than half the total invested the year prior, which totalled $18.9bn over 311 deals.