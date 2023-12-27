Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches have been unavailable for purchase. Credit: Wongsakorn Napaeng/Shutterstock.

Apple has decided to appeal the decision to ban sale of its smartwatches in the US following the White House’s refusal to reverse the decision.

The ban was imposed by the US International Trade Commission (ITC), which found that Apple’s blood-oxygen sensor technology in its watches violated Masimo patents.

The White House, with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai at the helm, had 60 days to review the ban but did not overturn it.

“After careful consultations, ambassador Tai decided not to reverse the ITC’s determination and the ITC’s decision became final on 26 December 2023,” the Office of the US Trade Representative’s statement read.

Apple is going to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to fight the ban.

In addition, the company has submitted an emergency request asking the court to suspend the ban on watch sales while its appeal is being reviewed.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Apple’s Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches have been unavailable for purchase since 21 December online and 24 December in retail stores.

“We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible,” an Apple representative was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

To address the issue, Apple has developed a software update for the affected watches and submitted the design to the US customs agency.

A decision on this update is expected on 12 January 2023.

If approved, it could allow Apple to resume sales of the affected models.

While Apple’s own retail channels are affected by the sales ban and import prohibition, other retailers such as Target, and Walmart can continue selling the products until their current stock is depleted.

The Series 9 and Ultra 2 models are significant contributors to Apple’s watch sales, though the Apple Watch SE, which lacks the blood-oxygen feature, is still available.

Source:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-12-26/white-house-declines-to-overturn-apple-watch-ban-after-review

https://www.reuters.com/technology/biden-administration-allows-us-trade-tribunals-ban-apple-watch-imports-2023-12-26/

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/apple-fight-watch-ban-court-220357004.html#:~:text=Apple%20will%20challenge%20the%20ban,the%20court%20considers%20its%20appeal.

https://ustr.gov/about-us/policy-offices/press-office/press-releases/2023/december/ustr-statement-section-337-review