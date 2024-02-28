After a decade of work, tech giant Apple is cancelling its so-called Titan electric car project, according to multiple news agencies.
The announcement was made internally, which blindsided the roughly 2,000 people working on the project, Bloomberg reports.
The disclosure was made by executives Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Lynch, a vice president in leading the project.
Employees working on the project were told they will be reassigned to work on generative artificial intelligence (AI), an area in which Apple is reportedly devoting more resource to. They were also told it was possible to apply for jobs in other Apple teams.
Layoffs are expected, though details on how many and when, were not disclosed.
Earlier this year it was reported that Apple was working on an EV with “more limited features.” The firm is believed to have spent billions of dollars on Project Titan, which has faced various delays.
Bloomberg recently reported that release date for the vehicle had been pushed back until at least 2028. Development work on the vehicle project began around 2014.
In 2021, Ford confirmed it had appointed Doug Field, Apple’s former leader of the Titan project, as its new chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. Mr Field had been hired from Tesla.
In response to Apple’s news that it was cancelling its EV project, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, posted emojis of a salute and a cigarette on social media platform X.