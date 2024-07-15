iPhones currently make up just 3.5% of the country’s smartphones Credit: Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple’s annual sales in India have risen to a record of almost $8bn after jumping 33% in the year through March, as the company looks to diversify its business out of China.

Sales of Apple’s flagship iPhones made up over half of the sales in the country, Bloomberg reported, citing someone familiar with the matter.

The increased sales highlight the iPhone maker’s success in a country dominated by more affordable Chinese devices using Google’s Android mobile operating system.

Apple’s success in India has corresponded with the population’s increased purchasing power as the country’s economy improves.

India took over China as the world’s most populated country in 2022, making it a huge potential market for Apple.

However, iPhones currently make up just 3.5% of the country’s total smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research. India is also currently dominated by much cheaper Chinese phones.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Apple has also been attempting to expand its manufacturing dominance in India.

In October, the Indian Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, announced that Tata Group would begin manufacturing iPhones in the country for local and global markets.

The announcement followed Wistron, a contract manufacturer of Apple products, agreeing to sell its facility in Karnataka to Tata Electronics.

The agreement signalled a strengthening in India’s attempts to develop domestic competitors to China’s stranglehold in the electronics industry, which continues to be threatened by strained relations with the US.

Apple’s diversification away from China continues

China’s affluent consumer base has been a critical driver for Apple’s revenue and brand growth for years. According to McKinsey, Chinese consumers will account for about 40% of global spending on luxury goods by 2025. Keeping China as a vital market for Apple in the future.

However, Apple has been looking to expand its business in other countries to diversify its revenue sources away from China.

In the latest fiscal year, Apple’s revenue in China decreased to $72.6bn as the economy suffered a slowdown. Despite iPhone sales recently beginning to grow in China again, the US and China trade war has pushed global tech companies like Apple to move out of the country.

However, according to research and analysis company GlobalData, a complete decoupling of supply chains from China is virtually impossible.

Most countries do not offer China-like infrastructure, skilled labour, and governmental support. In addition to this, many components for Apple devices such as circuit boards, display panels, chargers and batteries are manufactured in China.

The US Commerce Department issued rules in 2022 which clamped down on the export of certain advanced chips, including those with military or AI application, to Chinese companies.