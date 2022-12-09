Apple’s IT hiring activity declines 2.0% in September 2021

US-based company Apple ’s IT hiring declined 2.0% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 4.67% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 30.85% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 0.77% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Apple IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Apple, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 85.67% in September 2021, and a 22.39% drop over August 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 7.58% in September 2021, and registered a decline of 52.63%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 2.25% in September 2021, a 38.46% drop from August 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Apple

North America emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 68.54% share, which marked a 38.23% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 16.85%, registering a 15.38% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 13.76% share and a 22.5% rise over August 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.84% and a month-on-month decline of 40%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 67.42% share in September 2021, a 38.62% decline over August 2021. China featured next with a 7.58% share, up 92.86% over the previous month. Ireland recorded a 7.58% share, an increase of 125% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Apple IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.17%, down by 32.36% from August 2021. Entry Level positions with a 19.66% share, a growth of 14.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 15.17% share, down 38.64% over August 2021.