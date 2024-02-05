Introduction: Application management

As the global digital landscape continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly relying on Application Release Orchestration (ARO).

Designed to streamline company software deployment processes as part of the overall digital ecosystem, these applications are becoming critical for achieving a seamless digital process.

ARO enables organisations to automate and manage the release of applications, ensuring seamless delivery and improved efficiency.

However, with a plethora of suppliers in the market, it can be challenging for procurers, buyers, and users to identify the right partner. This article serves as a guide for businesses seeking to procure ARO solutions, providing insights into key considerations and the latest technological advancements in the industry.

Understanding the application release orchestration landscape

Before embarking on the search for an ARO supplier, it is crucial to have a clear understanding of the various systems and solutions that fall under this domain.

Some of the specific systems or solutions in the ARO industry include:

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) tools

Release automation software

Deployment automation tools

Configuration management tools

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) solutions

Test automation frameworks

Version control systems

Application performance monitoring tools

Incident management platforms

Release management platforms

DevOps collaboration tools

Containerization platforms

Cloud-based deployment solutions

Compliance and security management tools

Key considerations for application release automation software

Scalability and flexibility

Look for a supplier that offers scalable solutions capable of handling your organisation’s current and future needs.

The ARO solution should be flexible enough to adapt to evolving business requirements.

Ensure that the ARO solution seamlessly integrates with your existing IT infrastructure.

This high-level integration should include all elements and components of development, testing, and deployment tools. Compatibility with popular platforms and technologies is essential both now and for future scalability and growth.

Automation and orchestration features

When selecting your ARO software supplier, it is important to ensure they have a track record of providing robust automation and orchestration features.

The ability to deliver and enable efficient and error-free application releases is of paramount importance for both cost and time considerations.

Seek features such as release pipelines, workflow automation, and version control.

Security and compliance

We live in a data-driven world where security and compliance are mandatory rather than optional.

Part of any selection criteria for Application Release Orchestration Tools should be finding one that prioritises security measures.

This should include encryption, access controls, and compliance with industry standards such as GDPR or HIPAA.

ARO analytics and reporting

If you want a fully comprehensive and reliable ARO solution, you should look for the inclusion of advanced analytics and reporting capabilities.

This can help provide insights into the release process, performance metrics, and potential bottlenecks. Using a data-driven approach helps optimize future releases and ongoing project reporting.

Application release orchestration support and training

Evaluating the level of support and training offered by the ARO supplier is one of the most important steps in the research and procurement process.

Some of the elements to look for include but are not limited to, comprehensive documentation production capabilities, including training resources and responsive customer support.

When combined, these should help to ensure a smooth implementation and ongoing usage.

Latest technological advancements in ARO

The ARO industry is continuously evolving, driven by technological advancements.

Some of the latest trends and innovations to be considered include, but are not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

AI and ML technologies are being leveraged more and more.

Primarily, the current iterations of this software are being used to automate and optimize release processes, predict potential issues, and improve overall efficiency.

ChatOps

ChatOps integrates collaboration tools with ARO platforms, enabling teams to communicate, collaborate, and execute release tasks within a single interface.

One of the main benefits is that the software streamlines communication and enhances team productivity.

Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

IaC allows organisations to define and manage infrastructure through code. In addition, this enables a consistent and automated deployment of infrastructure resources. Using this specific approach enhances scalability and reduces manual errors.

Shift-Left testing

This particular approach involves shifting testing activities to earlier in the development cycle.

Allowing the production process of faster feedback and reducing the risk of defects reaching production can save time and resources.

ARO solutions that support shift-left testing can significantly improve software quality.

Application release orchestration: Conclusion

Choosing the right ARO supplier is crucial for businesses aiming to streamline their application release processes.

By considering factors such as scalability, integration capabilities, automation features, security, and support, procurers, buyers, and users can make informed decisions.

Additionally, staying updated with the latest technological advancements in ARO ensures organisations can leverage cutting-edge solutions to drive efficiency and innovation.

