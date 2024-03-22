Specialist headsets are increasingly used. Credit: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock.

The construction industry has large, complex sites to manage, strict project deadlines, hazardous working conditions, and tight profit margins.

It is under increasing pressure to digitalise and improve its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.

Augmented reality (AR) is one technology that can help. It allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data, including sensor-based data, location-based data, sound, video, or graphics. AR can support progress monitoring, design, and understanding of 3D models and increase project accuracy by identifying errors early.

Why construction needs AR

Construction managers often deal with multiple suppliers, contractors, and stakeholders. This can naturally lead to communication issues and disagreements. AR is a visualisation tool, but it is also an important collaboration and communication tool. Collaboration is easier when everyone can look at the same thing.

AR enables this, as devices can be integrated with headphones and microphones so remote experts can communicate with operatives while observing what is in front of them. The expert can display instructions and highlight necessary tools, which is useful when building complex systems. This enables real-time decision-making and eliminates the need for frequent travel, saving time and resources.

AR vendors such as Autodesk, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Unity, and Vuzix are important players in the construction sector. Many specialist AR vendors are also developing hardware, platforms, or apps to improve data visualisation, project management, and collaboration. This is often on smartphones or tablets, but specialist headsets are increasingly used. Many of these vendors will be acquisition targets as larger companies aim to improve their 3D mapping and AR visualisation capabilities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Workshop XR

One of those acquisition targets was The Wild, a cloud-connected VR platform. In 2022, US-based software developer Autodesk acquired The Wild. The deal includes its namesake products: The Wild, and IrisVR, which will help develop Autodesk Workshop XR, a design review software product for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams. In November 2023, Autodesk launched Workshop XR, a mixed reality platform, to help teams collaborate. The platform uses VR and AR technologies to create a virtual environment where AEC professionals can review and problem-solve throughout the design and development process.

Workshop XR addresses common issues with traditional design review processes, such as difficulties in visualising and understanding complex BIM models. The AR platform allows stakeholders to visualise and interact with 3D models in real time. Key capabilities include a virtual workspace, no-prep model loading, and full Autodesk Construction cloud data access. Workshop XR allows distributed teams to engage in virtual design reviews, which leads to more efficient project delivery and potentially lower costs. Workshop XR is available on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 3 headsets.