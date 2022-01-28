Mobile subscriptions penetration of the population in Argentina will increase from 127.8% in 2021 to a 145.1% by 2026, supported by increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, growing smartphone adoption, and projected rise in M2M/IoT subscriptions.

In this way, Argentina will close 2021 with an estimated 58.5 million mobile subs, accounting for a 7.8% share of total mobile subscriptions in Latin America region. Over the forecast period, mobile operators in the country will add a combined 10.9 million subscribers, bringing the country’s total to 69.4 million at year-end 2026.

4G is the leading mobile technology in Argentina, accounting for 74.3% of the total subscriptions in Argentina estimated for year-end 2021 and will expand to 85% by 2026. Growth will be supported by the increasing demand for mobile data connectivity and operator investment to expand 4G coverage around the country.

However, 5G will be the fastest growing technology in the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 118%, to reach a share of 9.3% in 2026. Personal Argentina activated the country’s first 5G network in January 2021 using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology. This development includes ten antennas in Buenos Aires and Rosario.