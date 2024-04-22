Arista Networks has patented a method for efficiently programming network elements by detecting route updates and optimizing routing paths. The method involves identifying common next hops, reducing FIB entries, and enhancing network performance. GlobalData’s report on Arista Networks gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on Arista Networks, was a key innovation area identified from patents. Arista Networks's grant share as of February 2024 was 66%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for updating network element routing information base

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: Arista Networks Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11924093B2) discloses a method for programming a network element efficiently. The method involves detecting updates to routes in a routing information base (RIB) and determining parent network prefixes associated with these routes using a network prefix data structure. By identifying common next hops for these prefixes, the method optimizes the creation of entries in the forwarding information base (FIB) on the network element. This approach helps in reducing redundant entries and streamlining the routing process within the network.



Furthermore, the patent also describes a system and a non-transitory computer-readable medium implementing the method. The system includes a processor and instructions for detecting route updates, determining parent network prefixes, and optimizing FIB entries based on common next hops. By utilizing a network prefix trie (NPT) data structure and bridging next hop information, the system efficiently manages routing information. Additionally, the system can handle updates to multiple routes, ensuring that FIB entries are updated or removed as necessary to maintain optimal routing configurations. Overall, the patented method and system offer a practical solution for programming network elements, enhancing the efficiency and performance of routing operations in complex network environments.

