ASE Technology saw the highest growth of 120% in patent filings and 163% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 94% and grants by 91%.

ASE Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 112 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 45% filings and 52% grants. The China(CN), United States(US), Taiwan(TW), and Germany(DE) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where ASE Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, ASE Technology has 52% of its grants in China(CN), 36% in United States(US), and 13% in Taiwan(TW).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for ASE Technology

In terms of grant share, ASE Technology stands in third position among its competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Murata Manufacturing secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and circular economy lead ASE Technology's portfolio

ASE Technology has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, circular economy and circular plastic economy. For climate change, nearly 23% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductors related patents lead ASE Technology portfolio followed by design & manufacturing, and semiconductor products

ASE Technology has highest number of patents in semiconductors followed by design & manufacturing, semiconductor products, assembly and assembly & testing. For semiconductors, nearly 25% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



