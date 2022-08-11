Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 5.4% in July 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 5.4% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

July 2022 has seen a decrease of 3.59% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 28.85% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2022, registering a decrease of 1.13% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 66.57% in July 2022, a 16.38% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 12.35% in July 2022, marking a 5.87% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 12.05% in July 2022, a 3.48% rise from June 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.62% in July 2022, a 1.27% rise over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 72.39% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during July 2022 over previous month.

Accenture posted 4,881 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered an increase of 238.49% over the previous month, followed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,022 jobs and a 29.27% drop. Oracle with 865 IT jobs and Tata Communications with 730 jobs, recorded a 20.2% drop and a 190.84% rise, respectively, while Infosys recorded a 32.3% increase with 725 job postings during July 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 78.47% share in July 2022, a 13.79% increase over June 2022. China featured next with a 4.95% share, down 14.34% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.53% share, a drop of 3.79% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.28%, up by 38.19% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 44.91% share, registered a decline of 9.21% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.94% share, up 11.76% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.88%, recording a month-on-month decline of 24%.