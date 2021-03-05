Led by SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel, Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 2.11% in cross border deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 278 cross border deals worth $16.55bn were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 284 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 173, representing a 62.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 91 deals, followed by private equity deals with 14 transactions, respectively capturing a 32.7% and 5.03% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading category in China’s technology industry with $10.78bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $3.55bn and $2.08bn, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cross border deals accounted for a 68.5% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $11.33bn, against the overall value of $16.55bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SK Hynix’s $9bn asset transaction with Intel

2) The $1.02bn private equity deal with Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia

3) GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners’ $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology

4) The $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings by Brookfield Asset Management

5) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Warburg Pincus’ private equity with Princeton Digital Group for $360m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.