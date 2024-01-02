ASML, a manufacturer of chip-making equipment, has announced that the Dutch government has partially revoked an export license.
The decision impacts the shipment of certain lithography systems to China.
Headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, ASML specialises in lithography systems, which are crucial for creating chip circuitry.
ASML said in a statement: “A license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems in 2023 has recently been partially revoked by the Dutch government, impacting a small number of customers in China.”
Despite this development, ASML has stated that it does not foresee a significant effect on its financial projections for 2023.
ASML’s market presence is particularly strong in China, which was its largest market in the third quarter of 2023, accounting for 46% of its sales, reports Reuters.
Taiwan and South Korea have historically been ASML’s top markets.
The recent export license revocation comes after the US introduced new regulations in 2023, granting it the authority to limit exports of ASML’s “Twinscan NXT1930Di” machine, if it has any US components.
The US move sparked debate among Dutch lawmakers, who have questioned the trade minister on the appropriateness of the US’ unilateral decision to regulate the export of ASML’s advanced chipmaking machinery to China.
“In recent discussions with the US government, ASML has obtained further clarification of the scope and impact of the US export control regulations, ASML said, adding that “ASML is fully committed to comply with all applicable laws and regulations including export control legislation in the countries in which we operate.”
The situation highlights the growing complexities of international trade in the high-tech sector, particularly amid geopolitical tensions between the US and China.