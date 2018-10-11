Priya is a staff writer at Verdict. She can be reached at Priya.Kantaria@verdict.co.uk

Fashion internet store ASOS is launching its shopping guide Enki on Google Assistant. The voice-assisted version of ASOS Enki will enable voice-assisted shopping of the latest or most popular styles and products.

Enki is the ASOS fashion-bot, which launched on Facebook Messenger in the UK earlier this year.

The launch with Google Assistant is ASOS’ first foray into voice-application technology.

Voice app technology is becoming more prevalent in the average consumer’s life. One in two US consumers now use voice tech, and Google Assistant is available on more than 500 million devices all over the world.

Voice shopping is expected to be worth $40bn by 2022.

Voice-assisted shopping with ASOS Enki

Customers in the UK and US will now be able to start a conversation with Enki by saying “Hey Google, talk to ASOS” to their Google Home smart speaker or Google Assistant app on Android or iOS.

Enki then helps shoppers find and shop products from six of ASOS’ top womenswear and menswear categories, which are viewable on a smartphone.

ASOS senior product manager Jason Gregory said: “With 85,000 products on site at any one time, and on average 5,000 new items added each week, it’s more important than ever to make it easy for our customers to stay on top of what’s new on ASOS.

“With the launch of Enki on Facebook Messenger and now Google Assistant, we’re exploring ways that conversational commerce can help us make the ASOS shopping experience as easy and intuitive as possible.”

ASOS harnesses machine learning

ASOS is a “global destination for fashion-loving 20-somethings”.

Its websites drew 180 million visits in June 2018 and have 18m active customers, 5.8m originating from the UK.

Features on the ASOS website are built on machine learning, making it easier for customers to navigate the huge selection of clothing.

They include “Your Edit”, which is a weekly list of curated products, recommended brands, “Style Match”, which lets customers search using images from the web or captured on their smartphone, and “You Might Also Like”.

ASOS will be using customer feedback over the next few months from the launch of Enki on Google Assistant to explore how to refine and enhance the shopping experience.