Assa Abloy’s IT hiring activity declines 0.7% in September 2021

Sweden-based company ASSA ABLOY ’s IT hiring declined 0.7% in September 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 5.27% in September 2021 when compared with August 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 21.45% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2021, and recorded a 1.01% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Assa Abloy IT hiring in September 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Assa Abloy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.65% in September 2021, and an 8.11% drop over August 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 14.04% in September 2021, and registered growth of 100%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 14.04% in September 2021, a 14.29% rise from August 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Assa Abloy

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in September 2021 with a 52.63% share, which marked a 14.29% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 28.07%, registering a 6.67% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 17.54% share and a 42.86% rise over August 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.75% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 52.63% share in September 2021, a 14.29% decline over August 2021. India featured next with a 12.28% share, up 40% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 10.53% share, an increase of 500% compared with August 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Assa Abloy IT hiring activity in September 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, up by 8.57% from August 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.56% share, a growth of 40% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 8.77% share, down 61.54% over August 2021.