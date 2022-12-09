Assa Abloy’s IT hiring activity increases 5.4% in July 2021

Sweden-based company Assa Abloy’s IT hiring increased by 5.4% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.89% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 22.67% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 1.2% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Assa Abloy IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Assa Abloy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.33% in July 2021, and a 13.16% growth over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 16% in July 2021, and registered a 100% increase. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10.67% in July 2021, a 38.46% drop from June 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Assa Abloy

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 41.33% share, which marked a 20.51% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.33%, registering a 55.56% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 21.33% share and a 77.78% growth over June 2021.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 22.67% share in July 2021, a 30.77% growth over June 2021. The US featured next with a 21.33% share, up 100% over the previous month. Poland recorded a 12% share, decline of 10% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Assa Abloy IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.33%, up by 20.93% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.33% share, a growth of 26.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.33% share, down 33.33% over June 2021.