Assa Abloy’s IT hiring activity rises 4.2% in August 2021

Sweden-based company ASSA ABLOY ’s IT hiring rose 4.2% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.65% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 23.28% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 0.6% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Assa Abloy IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Assa Abloy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 61.02% in August 2021, and an 18.18% drop over July 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 11.86% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 12.5%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.86% in August 2021, a 41.67% drop from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Assa Abloy

North America emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 62.71% share, which marked a 131.25% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 23.73%, registering a 56.25% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 11.86% share and a 75% drop over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 1.69% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 62.71% share in August 2021, a 131.25% growth over July 2021. Poland featured next with an 11.86% share, down 22.22% over the previous month. India recorded an 8.47% share, a decline of 70.59% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Assa Abloy IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.32%, down by 32.69% from July 2021. Entry Level positions with a 22.03% share, a growth of 225% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 18.64% share, down 45% over July 2021.