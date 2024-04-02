AT&T is investigating a data set containing customers’ personal details, released on the dark web approximately two weeks ago.
In a statement, the company said preliminary analysis shows that about 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders have been impacted.
The leaked data appears to be from 2019 or earlier and includes personal information such as addresses, social security numbers, and passcodes.
AT&T said it had not found evidence of unauthorised access to its systems resulting from the incident.
Passcodes for 7.6 million current customers have been reset, and credit monitoring was offered.
It is unclear whether the leaked data originated from AT&T’s systems or a third-party supplier. The company said the incident had not materially impacted its operations.
In November 2023, AT&T announced it was planning to divest its cybersecurity unit by early 2024, to create a new company.
AT&T is in contact with those affected and encourages vigilance in monitoring account activity and credit reports. AT&T’s wireless 5G network covers around 290 million people across the US.
US telecoms company Verizon also reported a data breach earlier this year, when a file containing personal information on 63,206 employees leaked online.
GlobalData forecasts that cybersecurity revenues will reach $344bn worldwide by 2030. Its Cybersecurity in Sport (2023) report also names IBM, Planatir, Forcepoint, Thales and Broadcom as some of the thematic leaders in the cybersecurity space, on which sports clubs and franchises are repeatedly calling amid a slew of high-profile hacks on major organisations.