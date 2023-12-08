AT&T saw the highest growth of 158% in patent filings and 82% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 36% and grants by 30%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of AT&T’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
AT&T has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 204 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 98% filings and 98% grants. The United States(US), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), China(CN), and Israel(IL) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where AT&T is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, AT&T has 98% of its grants in United States(US), 2% in Canada(CA), and 0% in Israel(IL).
could be the strongest competitor for AT&T
and secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to video streaming and digitalization lead AT&T's portfolio
AT&T has the highest number of patents in video streaming followed by, digitalization and ecommerce. For video streaming, nearly 50% of patents were filed and 33% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Communications related patents lead AT&T portfolio followed by wireless networking, and wireless access
AT&T has highest number of patents in communications followed by wireless networking, wireless access, mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones and television. For communications, nearly 11% of patents were filed and 12% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
