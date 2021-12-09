US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring rose 1.1% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.37% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 19.82% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 1.12% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 60.2% in November 2021, and a 27.95% drop over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.12% in November 2021, and registered a decline of 19.31%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.31% in November 2021, a 14.47% drop from October 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 91.74% share, which marked a 29.24% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 6.07%, registering a 10.11% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.9% share and a 40.48% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.3% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 90.83% share in November 2021, a 29.4% decline over October 2021. India featured next with a 5.91% share, down 6.02% over the previous month. Czech Republic recorded a 0.99% share, an increase of 116.67% compared with October 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 63.38%, down by 20.38% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 34.34% share, a decline of 36.91% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.05% share, down 65.82% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.