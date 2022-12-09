AT&T’s IT hiring activity rises 28.2% in August 2021

US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring rose 28.2% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 12.17% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 15.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.09% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.67% in August 2021, and a 66.88% rise over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 26.68% in August 2021, and registered growth of 96.1%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 2.83% in August 2021, a flat growth from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in August 2021 with an 85.69% share, which marked a 71.08% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 10.34%, registering a 30% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 3.71% share and a 13.51% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.27% and a month-on-month increase of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with an 83.39% share in August 2021, a 70.09% growth over July 2021. India featured next with a 10.25% share, up 33.33% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.12% share, an increase of 166.67% compared with July 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.41%, up by 94.65% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 43.9% share, a growth of 36.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.06% share, up 39.39% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.62%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.