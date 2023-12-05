Avaya saw the highest growth of 166% in patent filings in September and 199% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 59% and grants by 166%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Avaya‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Avaya has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 29 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 100% filings and 100% grants. The United States(US) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Avaya is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Avaya has 100% of its grants in United States(US), % in , and % in .

Nice could be the strongest competitor for Avaya

In terms of grant share, Avaya stands in first position among its competitors. Nice and M&T Bank secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to cybersecurity and collaboration tools lead Avaya's portfolio

Avaya has the highest number of patents in cybersecurity followed by, collaboration tools and industrial automation. For cybersecurity, nearly 20% of patents were filed and 3% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Consumer telecom services related patents lead Avaya portfolio followed by communications, and web conferencing services

Avaya has highest number of patents in consumer telecom services followed by communications, web conferencing services, web conferencing and conferencing & telepresence. For consumer telecom services, nearly 3% of patents were filed and 10% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

