AWS is the cloud services division of Amazon. Credit: Michael Vi via Shutterstock.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched a new AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to help people build and deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The cloud services provider plans to invest $100m in the programme, which will bring together AWS AI and machine learning (ML) professionals to customers across the world.

The team of strategists, data scientists, engineers, and solutions architects from the AWS Generative AI Innovation Centre will work closely with clients to develop customised solutions powered by generative AI.

Companies in the healthcare and life sciences sector, for instance, can look for ways to speed up drug discovery and research, AWS explained.

Manufacturers can create new industrial design and manufacturing processes and financial services providers can find ways to offer their clients more specialised offering, it added.

Under the initiative, AWS also plans to offer training, workshops and engagements to customers for free.

AWS senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global services Matt Garman said: “The Generative AI Innovation Center is part of our goal to help every organisation leverage AI by providing flexible and cost-effective generative AI services for the enterprise, alongside our team of generative AI experts to take advantage of all this new technology has to offer.

“Together with our global community of partners, we are working with business leaders across every industry to help them maximise the impact of generative AI in their organisations, creating value for their customers, employees, and bottom line.”

Earlier this month it was reported that AWS could use the AI chips by AMD.

Currently, the AI chips market is said to be dominated by NVIDIA with an 80% market share.