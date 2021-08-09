Concept: US-based Axonius offers an asset inventory management platform that focuses on cybersecurity solutions and policies. The platform aims to provide security to software or firmware for connected devices against cyber threats with the end-to-end device management platform.

Nature of Disruption: Axonius provides an agentless solution that streamlines asset management and highlights voids by implementing and validating security policies automatically. Whether the devices are managed or unmanaged, the solution affixes with existing software and networking units to develop an assets inventory that spans across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution’s cybersecurity capabilities are reinforced further by support for third-party apps and services. Axonius is integrable with more than 200 platforms, comprising Active Directory and cloud platforms as well as endpoint protection tools. Its Cloud Asset Compliance service harnesses data from public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud to establish the cloud workload, configure details and comply accounts with industrial security benchmarks automatically.

Outlook: IoT is one of the most versatile technologies that exist today. Threats to IoT systems and devices translate to bigger security threats due to certain characteristics that the underlying technology possesses. Axonius tries to overcome it with its asset inventory management platform. The company has recently commenced its Series D funding round led by Stripes and Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from OpenView, Bessemer Venture Partners, YL Ventures, Vertex and WTI. The company plans to use the contributions to globally scale growth and expand its platform.