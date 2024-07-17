Elon Musk has said he is moving the headquarters of social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX to Texas from California, a move which has long been anticipated due to dissatisfaction with California’s business environment.
The eccentric billionaire has already moved his own residence to Texas from California. The state enforces no income tax on individual citizens.
Musk’s objections to California’s state government policies includes opposition to move by lawmakers forbidding school districts from requiring teachers to alert parents when a child changes gender identity, which he cites as a “last straw”.
“Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies,” Musk said.
Musk announced that SpaceX’s headquarters will be moving to Boca Chica in Texas and X to Austin. It is not currently clear which jobs and arms of the businesses will be relocated.
The world’s richest man has been known for taking firm stances on politics, often speaking out in support of former US President Donald Trump and criticising the Biden administration and the Democrats.
Texas has historically been Republican, while California has long backed Democratic parties and candidates.
SpaceX’s seven year track record of successful launches ended last week after its Falcon 9 rocket suffered a malfunction.
The rocket’s second-stage engine failed to ignite and deployed 20 Starlink satellites much lower than intended, where they are now at risk of burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted on X that trying to reginite the engine in space had “resulted in an enginee RUD for reasons currently unknown”.