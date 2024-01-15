Baidu has denied its involvement in China’s alleged military use of AI. Credit: Shutterstock/SeventyFour

Chinese tech giant Baidu has denied any connection with a Chinese military laboratory allegedly using commercial large language models (LLMs) for advancing artificial intelligence (AI) in military applications.

The denial comes in response to media reports, first published in the South China Morning Post, surrounding an academic paper that mentioned Baidu‘s ERNIE Bot in connection with the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Strategic Support Force.



In the paper, scholars from a Chinese university detailed how they employed various LLMs, including Baidu’s ERNIE Bot, to teach military AI to confront unpredictable human enemies.

Baidu clarified that ERNIE Bot is publicly available and accessible to all users, refuting claims of any specific collaboration with the authors or institutions involved in the research.



The controversy originated from an article by the South China Morning Post, which initially suggested a physical link between the military AI system and Baidu’s ERNIE Bot. However, Baidu’s statement highlighted that the media outlet later corrected its report, clarifying that there was no direct connection.



Baidu’s official statement on the matter reads, “We have no affiliation or other partnership with the academic institution in question. We have no knowledge of the research project, and if our large language model was used, it would have been the version publicly available online.”



The military AI, developed by the PLA’s Strategic Support Force, reportedly utilised ERNIE Bot and iFlyTek’s Spark, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in experiments to enhance its ability to understand and respond to human adversaries.

Baidu, however, emphasised its lack of knowledge about the specific research project and affirmed that, if ERNIE Bot was used, it would have been the publicly available version.



The PLA’s initiative to integrate commercial language models into military AI has raised concerns about the potential implications. The military AI reportedly employed LLMs to convert sensor data into descriptive language or images, with the entire process automated and devoid of human involvement.



While the researchers believe the project could benefit both humans and machines by enhancing decision-making and combat knowledge, critics warn of potential risks.

In response to the controversy, Baidu’s stock experienced a significant decline, with shares slumping 12% in Hong Kong. The company issued a statement addressing the situation, emphasising its commitment to operating within legal and regulatory frameworks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download