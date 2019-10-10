Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

A first-of-its-kind hackathon for 5G policymakers is set to be held next month that will help shape policy and deployment support in the Baltic region.

Set to be held in Riga, Latvia, during the 5G Techritory Forum on 26 – 27 November, the hackathon will see policymakers, mobile operators, corporations, lawyers and startups come together.

With attendees including policymakers at both national and European levels, the hackathon will focus on mapping existing 5G policy in the Baltic region, as well as developing recommendations for how policy can be effectively adapted to better support the deployment of the technology.

The results of the hackathon will then be presented to the Nordic Council of Ministers and the European Commission, as well as key 5G stakeholders participating in a roundtable at the 5G Techritory Forum.

There will be a host of expert mentors present to assist the process, including technology experts from TechHub Riga; policymaking experts from the European Commission; infrastructure experts from Latvian Mobile Telephone and GDPR experts from the European Ministries of Justice, as well as experts from several law firms.

Hackathon takes on Baltic 5G in unusual policy focus

The use of a hackathon for policy development is unusual, as the format is typically applied to technology, particularly software development.

However, it is hoped that the process will prove an effective tool for 5G policy, despite never having been used for the subject before.

The hackathon has been organised by the Republic of Latvia’s Ministry of Economics, in cooperation with the Nordic Council of Ministers, with additional support from the European Commission.

It is hoped that is will help to improve the legal framework surrounding the deployment of European 5G, particularly in the Baltic region, which is currently considered to be insufficient given the level of disruption the technology is set to incite over the next few years.

“We have to be responsible for creating an environment and legislation at a cross-border level that will enable new innovations and increase our economic competitiveness globally,” said Ralfs Nemiro, Minister of Economics of the Republic of Latvia.

“That’s why the first-ever 5G policymakers’ hackathon will bring together the key representatives from all Baltic Sea Region countries to create common recommendations for policymakers, to help them to prepare better legislation for the possibilities that 5G technologies will create, and establish the region as leaders in 5G innovation.”

