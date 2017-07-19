Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Ever wondered how much Laura Kuenssberg, Andrew Marr and Gary Lineker earn at the BBC?

Today, the broadcasting house will reveal all when it publishes the corporation’s annual report later today.

The salaries of anyone earning more than £150,000 a year will be included.

How many people will be on the list?

A total of 96 stars will be on the list, totalling almost £30m, from journalists like Fiona Bruce and John Humphrys, to presenters such as Graham Norton and Claudia Winkelman.

The BBC has been criticised in the past for paying such high wages, particularly as the bill is footed by the tax payer, and has been forced to carry out cost-cutting exercises over the past few years.

Secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Karen Bradley, said the BBC should publish its high-earners salaries to bring it in “in line with the civil service” on transparency.

BBC director general Lord Hall has said that the overall talent bill has been reduced by more than £4m over the last financial year.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

“I completely understand that to lots of people these are very large sums but we are a broadcaster, a global broadcaster, in a very competitive market. And we have to be competitive, but not foolishly.”

What will the gender breakdown be?

Around one-third of the names on the high-earning list belong to women, something Lord Hall wants to improve

He said he wants to close the gender pay gap and improve equality on TV radio by 2020 but maintains that the BBC is “pushing faster than any other major broadcaster.”

The shadow culture secretary, Labour’s Tom Watson, said in a statement:

“It’s wrong that only a third of the BBC’s highest paid stars are women, and we welcome Lord Hall’s commitment to close the gender pay gap by 2020. It would be good to see a similar commitment, and similar levels of transparency, from other media organisations – especially those who are criticising the BBC today.”

What else is on the list?

Alongside the high-earning salaries, the annual report looks at the performance of the BBC over the past year, it’s finances and spending. It will also include TV and radio viewing figures and online engagement.

The TV viewing figures will be interesting in particular, as it will show how the BBC is standing up to the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Is the BBC worried about the fallout?

Lord Hall has said he thinks the publishing of the salaries is a bad idea, as it could tempt other broadcasters with more money to poach stars.

For instance, the corporation reportedly lost out on this year’s series of the ever-popular The Great British Bake-Off after Channel 4 offered to pay the presenters, and the production company, more money than the BBC could.

However, it looks like the BBC Press Office is trying to remain positive ahead of publication.