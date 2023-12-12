Beijing Kuaishou Technology saw the highest growth of 101% in patent filings in September and 163% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 77% and grants by 76%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Beijing Kuaishou Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Beijing Kuaishou Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 540 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 81% filings and 96% grants. The China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), European Patent Office(EPO), and South Korea(KR) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Beijing Kuaishou Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Beijing Kuaishou Technology has 96% of its grants in China(CN), 3% in United States(US), and 0% in European Patent Office(EPO).

Sony Group could be the strongest competitor for Beijing Kuaishou Technology

Sony Group and Tencent secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to digitalization and video streaming lead Beijing Kuaishou Technology's portfolio

Beijing Kuaishou Technology has the highest number of patents in digitalization followed by, video streaming and climate change. For digitalization, nearly 30% of patents were filed and 37% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Television related patents lead Beijing Kuaishou Technology portfolio followed by databases, and data & database management

Beijing Kuaishou Technology has highest number of patents in television followed by databases, data & database management, assembly & testing and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp). For television, nearly 25% of patents were filed and 18% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

