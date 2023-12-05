Beijing Roborock Technology saw the highest growth of 266% in patent filings in July and 139% in grants in September in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 266% and grants by 99%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Beijing Roborock Technology’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Beijing Roborock Technology has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 29 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 12% filings and 48% grants. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WO), European Patent Office (EP), United States(US), and China(CN) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Beijing Roborock Technology is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Beijing Roborock Technology has 48% of its grants in China(CN), 31% in United States(US), and 21% in Canada(CA).

Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai could be the strongest competitor for Beijing Roborock Technology

In terms of grant share, Beijing Roborock Technology stands in seventh position among its competitors. Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai and Midea Group secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and robotics lead Beijing Roborock Technology's portfolio

Beijing Roborock Technology has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, robotics and climate change. For industrial automation, nearly 29% of patents were filed and 6% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Household appliances related patents lead Beijing Roborock Technology portfolio followed by cleaning equipment and products, and dust-control products

Beijing Roborock Technology has highest number of patents in household appliances followed by cleaning equipment and products, dust-control products, electrical products and electric motors. For household appliances, nearly 32% of patents were filed and 50% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Beijing Roborock Technology's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed