Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

The range of advent calendars now available is staggering, and when it comes to vegan and cruelty-free options, there are a host of choices. So what are the best vegan advent calendars for 2018?

We’re looking at vegan advent calendars across food, beauty and beyond, but act quickly: these are in high demand!

The best vegan advent calendars for 2018

PLAYin CHOC Advent Calendar

Price: £65

Perfect for vegan or lactose-intolerant children, the charming PLAYin CHOC advent calendar features organic dairy, soy and gluten-free chocolate that is also free from refined sugar. Each of the 24 drawers contains a chocolate, alongside a 3D puzzle of a series of festive characters and a fun facts card. As an added bonus, the calendar’s packaging is entirely free from plastic, with the chocolate wrapped in a compostable plant-based material.

Buy from PLAYin CHOC

Friars Vegan Chocolate Advent Calendar

Price: £22.50

Ideal for vegan fans of the classic advent calendar who want a little indulgence. This advent calendar from Friars is packed with a wide variety of premium chocolates, providing a different treat each day. The chocolate features rice and almond milk instead of dairy, making it suitable for both vegans and those who are lactose intolerant.

Buy from Friars

English Tea Shop Organic Advent Calendar

Price: £8.95

For a vegan and calorie-free daily pick-me-up this December, why not try a tea-based advent calendar? With 25 windows, there are a total of 13 different festive flavours. These include Christmas cake, gingerbread man and candy cane. There are also seasonal twists on classic flavours, including lapsang blossom and oolong lemon raspberry. The English Tea Shop’s option is entirely organic and fair trade, making this a sound ethical choice.

Buy from the Ethical Superstore

The Pip Box 2018 Cruelty-Free & Vegan Advent Calendar

Price: £65

This year’s festive countdown option from cruelty-free monthly beauty company The Pip Box, this advent calendar is packed with beauty goodies that are 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Boasting a 24-item selection worth over £220, this advent calendar has proved highly popular this year. While at the time of writing it is currently sold out, a limited batch will be available to order from 12 November.

Buy from The Pip Box

Candy Kittens Advent Calendar

Price: £12

For those looking for a sweet hit but are sick of chocolate, this option from Candy Kittens is ideal. Featuring completely vegan, indulgent sweets behind each of the 25 doors, it comes with a fun – and bold – cover. The sweets are available in four flavours: Blueberry Bliss, Peach Fizz, Sour Watermelon and Wild Strawberry. Yum!

Buy from The Vegan Kind Supermarket