GlobalData research has found the top companies trending in artificial intelligence based on their performance and engagement online.

Using research from GlobalData’s Influencer platform, Verdict has named five of the top companies trending on artificial intelligence in Q2 2021.

Biggest companies trending on artificial intelligence: The top five

1. Alphabet Inc – 900 mentions

Alphabet Inc is a holding company under which a number of companies operate with Google being the largest among them. Google offers multiple services to its users such as YouTube, Chrome, Maps, AdSense, and Android. The company also owns other subsidiary companies such as venture capital investment arm GV, Verily Life Sciences, a research organisation, and Calico Life Sciences, a research and development company.

Alphabet is headquartered in Mountain View, California, US. Google’s plans to double the research staff for its artificial intelligence (AI) ethics team, a research paper released by Google Research to understand the spatio-temporal frames in videos, and the detailed mapping of brain connections by Google and Harvard formed some of the major discussions that took place around Alphabet on Twitter in Q2 2021.

Mario Pawlowski, the CEO of iTrucker, an online marketplace platform for the trucking industry, shared an article on Google’s plans to double its AI ethics research staff in the future due to the issues faced by the group owing to controversies surrounding its research apart from rise in staff attrition. The resultant increase in hiring is expected to increase the size of the responsible AI team to 200 researchers. Alphabet has also pledged to boost the operating budget of the team, which is working on preventing discrimination and other issues with AI.

2. Amazon.com – 563 mentions

Amazon is a technology company dealing in e-commerce through its portal Amazon.com. It also offers AI services through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) division apart from other services such as digital streaming and music streaming through Prime Video and Prime Music respectively. Some of the AI services offered by the company are Amazon Lex that enables the development of conversational interfaces, Amazon Polly, a cloud service, and Amazon Rekognition, a computer vision platform.

Amazon.com is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, US. Amazon’s cashier-less stores, automated packaging adopted by the company, and the launch of machine learning summer school were some of the key discussions that took place on Twitter over Amazon in Q2 2021.

Evan Kirstel, a B2B tech influencer, shared a video showing the operations of cashier-less Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores that use AI technology. The customers are required to install an app and scan it at the entrance, following which every item picked up by them in the Amazon Go store is charged on their account after they leave the store. Amazon has opened 30 Amazon Go stores in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, and Seattle that are completely unmanned.

3. Microsoft – 511 mentions

Microsoft is a technology company that develops computer software, devices, and provides cloud-based solutions and emerging technologies such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and mixed reality. The company offers AI services through Microsoft AI, which includes AI platform that provides a framework for the development of AI-based solutions as well as connects companies with partners to integrate AI into their organisations.

Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, US. Microsoft winning US Army’s contract for supplying augmented reality (AR) headsets, the company’s investments in open AI, and AI debugging and visualisation tool TensorWatch being made open source were some of the discussions that took place on Twitter over Microsoft in Q2 2021.

Dr. Ganapathi Pulipaka, a chief data scientist and SAP technology architect at management consulting and technology services company Accenture, shared an article on Microsoft winning a contract worth up to $21.9bn for over ten years from the US Army for supplying its HoloLens AR headsets. The company will provide over 1,20,000 headsets to the US Army under the contract. HoloLens provides mixed reality using AI enabling its users to view holograms overlapping the actual environment and communicate with other team members using simple hand and voice gestures.

4. Intel – 178 mentions

Intel Corporation is a technology company that is involved in manufacturing, developing, and supplying microprocessors, motherboards, integrated circuits, flash memory, and network interface controllers. Intel also offers AI and deep learning solutions to develop and deploy AI applications apart from processors equipped with AI software.

Intel is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, US. Intel and L&T’s AI-based smart parking solution, the realistic GTA V graphics delivered by the company using machine learning, and partnership between Intel and John Deere to develop an AI-based programme to detect manufacturing defects were the popular discussions surrounding Intel on Twitter in Q2 2021.

Nige Willson, founder of awaken AI, -an AI advisory and consultancy company, shared an article on an AI-based outdoor smart parking solution developed by Intel and L&T Technology Services, an engineering services company. The solution utilises OpenVINO Toolkit that operate on Intel Xeon scalable processors and Intel Movidius vision processing units to provide smart parking experience in public areas, airports, stadiums and offices.

5. Nvidia Corp – 174 mentions

Nvidia Corp is a multinational technology company that deals in the gaming, mobile computing, and automotive market. It designs graphics processing units (GPUs) and systems on a chip units (SoCs). In addition, it provides deep learning and AI solutions such as purpose-built AI supercomputers, open AI car computing platform and embedded AI and deep learning for intelligent devices.

Nvidia Corp is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, US. The launch of Morpheus, an AI-powered app framework for cybersecurity, partnership between Plotty and Nvidia to merge Dash, an open-source framework, and RAPIDS, a suite of software libraries, and the power of automation were the major discussions that took place on Twitter over Nvidia Corp in Q2 2021.

Faisal Khan, a tech blogger, crypto evangelist, and forex trader, shared an article about Nvidia’s launch of the AI-powered app framework Morpheus. The cloud-native app framework utilises AI and machine learning to identify and neutralise cyber threats and attacks. Morpheus can identify malware and prevent data leaks and phishing attempts.