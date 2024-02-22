BNG is a new regulation for property developers. Credit: Chinnapong via Shutterstock.

On January 12, 2024, England’s new BNG policy came into force, via an amendment to the Town and Country Planning Act.

This requires property developers to ensure that, once their projects are complete, the developed area sees a 10% net gain in biodiversity. Essentially, developers must go a step further than preserving and replacing any biodiversity that is lost through development—they must actually improve it.

BNG shares the key principle of carbon offsetting: that should make up for the damage humans have caused the planet. But the policy is careful not to fall into the traps that have victimized commercial carbon offsets, and so proves that meaningful steps toward net zero can be taken.

Over the last few years, development has become a very contentious topic in the UK. A housing crisis has been brewing in the country since the start of the post-war period, according to the Centre for Cities. At the start of 2023, Britain had a backlog of 4.3 million homes compared to the average European country—a deficit that will take over 50 years to rectify, even with ambitious targets.

But despite this startling demand, many potential property developments have been struck down by “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) sentiment. One reason for this is the widely held idea that development, particularly the building of flats and houses, necessitates the destruction of greenspaces and nature. But a new piece of legislation from Natural England aims to blow this assumption out of the water.

BNG will promote nature recovery and offset England’s carbon emissions.

BNG is a new regulation for property developers, which ensures they not only preserve the natural environment and habitats for wildlife but actually improve it. The developers must first produce their own biodiversity gain plan, explaining how they will increase biodiversity both on-site and off-site. Next, an approved ecologist will assess the site’s biodiversity—using a new biodiversity metric—before and after the development takes place. The increase in habitats for nature must be secured for at least 30 years.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The benefits of this policy stretch across many areas. In terms of nature, habitats will become more joined up, helping native plants and animals thrive. The knock-on effect will hopefully be an improvement in human health and wellbeing, as greenspaces become more abundant and urban areas become greener and more pleasant places to exist. Improving biodiversity can also have positive effects on the economy, creating long-term income opportunities in habitat management and increasing the value of the country’s natural capital. Finally, the restoration and protection of nature can help to mitigate climate change by working to offset humanity’s carbon emissions.

The era of traditional carbon offsetting is over

On top of these advantages, BNG also provides an alternative to the dubious practice of commercial carbon offsetting. Carbon avoidance offsets are where companies pay to prevent carbon emissions in areas unrelated to their own business activities. For example, a European tech company pays to prevent deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

There are many issues with commercial carbon offsets. Despite being used by more than half of the world’s largest listed companies, they are often criticized as being a license to pollute. On top of this, 2023 saw a scandal where the leading offset provider was found to have not planted 90% of the trees they were paid to.

England’s BNG policy shares the key motivation of carbon offsets—reducing our negative impact on the planet—but goes about it in a far more measurable and effective way.

BNG sets us up for more meaningful climate action

The most obvious difference between BNG and commercial carbon offsetting is that carbon offsets are merely meant to make up for a firm’s carbon emissions and achieve neutrality. Biodiversity Net Gain, however, clearly requires a net gain. This will make the policy more effective, as it simply goes further to achieve its goals.

Secondly, it focuses on end results, rather than just starting processes. Developers will have only fulfilled the requirements of BNG once a 10% increase in biodiversity has actually been achieved and secured for 30 years. Carbon offsets, in contrast, are supposedly successful once a new tree is in the ground, regardless of how much carbon is still in the atmosphere.

Finally—and most importantly—Biodiversity Net Gain is state-mandated. Companies might believe it is the moral (and customer-appeasing) thing to do to buy carbon offsets, but this is not a certainty. When it comes to English developers’ impact on nature, however, they do not get a choice.

The way that Biodiversity Net Gain deftly avoids the pitfalls of the carbon offset industry shows that effective and measurable climate mitigation policy is possible. Once it has had time to mature, the success of BNG will provide a guide for future approaches to climate mitigation and the push towards net zero.