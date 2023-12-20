Tech-savvy consumers find themselves waving palms, smiling into cameras, and scanning their fingers. Credit: Tada Images via Shutterstock.

In an era where the digital landscape is continually evolving, biometric payment methods are set to transform the finance industry.

Fingerprint, facial recognition, and voice recognition have become more than just features on our devices; they are keys to a secure and efficient financial future. Despite the revolutionary shift, the journey towards widespread adoption is not without its hurdles.

A cashless society—the idealistic utopian world we aimed for decades ago, spearheaded by biometric payment methods—is not without crucial regulatory concerns. Biometric payment cards and the use of fingerprints and facial recognition require thorough approval from global payment processing giants like Mastercard and Visa. Mastercard is collaborating with various partners—including NEC, Payface, Aurus, PaybyFace, PopID, and Fujitsu—to pilot and introduce biometric payment capabilities globally while ensuring compliance with industry standards and specifications. ABI Research predicts that biometric payment cards will account for up to 9% of annual contactless payment card shipments by 2026, with an estimated 41 to 254 million units shipped worldwide.

Balancing innovation and privacy concerns

While the convenience of biometric payments is undeniable, there are concerns regarding privacy and cybersecurity. The storage and protection of sensitive biometric data within devices or cards serve as a double-edged sword.

On one hand, this approach secures a robust shield against data breaches. However, the centralisation of such critical information raises valid fears in consumers about unauthorised access and misuse. Although tech-savvy consumers find themselves waving palms, smiling into cameras, and scanning their fingers, most traditional payment users feel that the technology is uncanny and worry that it is taking over their traditional way of paying.

Finding the right balance between security measures and convenience is essential to build public trust in these payment methods.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Biometrics protect against fraudulent intrusions

Where biometric payment methods really shine is in the realm of fraud prevention. The inherent difficulty in replicating fingerprints, facial features, and voice samples acts as a powerful barrier against unauthorised access.

Unlike conventional passwords, which are often under threat from theft, biometric authentication adds an extra layer of security to financial transactions. The integration of these methods into mobile devices further fortifies the security structure, providing real-time verification and reducing the risk of fraudulent activities.

Transformative payments in the Covid era

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of contactless payment methods, including biometric payments, due to their more hygienic and convenient nature. With concerns about physical touch and hygiene amid the pandemic, consumers were reluctant to use cash and pin-pad card machines that posed contamination risks.

The use of biometric payment methods increased, offering a hands-free and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. In its Online Payments in Retail report, GlobalData notes that Amazon has begun trialling palm recognition software in its cashier-less stores, allowing payments to be made without the assistance of a device. This was introduced when the pandemic was coming to an end, amid the growing popularity of biometric payments.

Biometric payments will force a change

As biometric payment methods gain traction, the landscape of finance undergoes a paradigm shift. The sheer convenience and security offered by these futuristic payment methods put conventional payment systems on notice.

The elimination of passwords, a reliance on real-time verification, and the secure storage of biometric data represent a new era in financial transactions. This evolution not only aligns with the consumer demand for simplicity but also sets the stage for a future where the authenticity of an individual is seamlessly linked to their unique biometric indicators.