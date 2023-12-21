The first spot bitcoin ETF was submitted (and rejected) over a decade ago. Credit: Photon photo via Shutterstock.

An exchange-traded fund or ETF is a type of investment that tracks a particular index, sector, or commodity that can be traded on a stock exchange like a regular stock.

A bitcoin ETF would make it easier for both individuals and institutions to gain exposure to bitcoin, as well as signalling mainstream acceptance of the digital asset.

For the time being, investors buy their bitcoins from disreputable cryptocurrency exchanges and risk losing them if they leave their coins on the exchange, as was the case for customers of FTX, Mt. Gox, and many other failed cryptocurrency custodians.

Image Source: GlobalData

The chart above shows the subsequent price rise of gold following the listing of the first gold ETF in March 2003. When gold ETFs were introduced, they provided an accessible and cost-effective way to invest in gold compared to buying physical gold.

ETF rejection

The first spot bitcoin ETF was submitted (and rejected) over a decade ago by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss when bitcoin was trading at $90. Today, bitcoin trades above $40,000, and over a dozen asset managers await SEC approval for a spot bitcoin ETF, including the world’s largest asset manager Blackrock.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

GlobalData predicts that in Q1 2024 a group of spot bitcoin ETFs will simultaneously gain SEC approval to prevent any single asset manager from gaining a competitive advantage.

Bitcoin becomes scarcer than gold

Every 10 minutes or so, a new block is mined, and Bitcoin miners are rewarded with 6.25 newly minted bitcoins–worth over a quarter of a million dollars at the time of writing. When Bitcoin’s 840,000th block is mined (expected on April 17, 2024) the block reward will be cut in half to exactly 3.125 bitcoins in a preordained event known as the halving.

Image Source: GlobalData

Bitcoin halving occur every 210,000 blocks or roughly four years, and in the past, this supply shock has been followed by an impressive bull run.

Scarcity can be difficult to quantify, but one way of doing this is by using a stock-to-flow ratio. At block height 839,999 (just before the next halving) the stock of bitcoin will be 19,687,500–the total number of mined bitcoins.

Bitcoin’s flow is the number of bitcoins mined per year, after the halving this works out to 164,250 bitcoins per year, resulting in a stock-to-flow ratio just shy of 120 years. Meaning, at the post 2024 halving it would take 120 years to mine all the bitcoins in existence. Gold on the other hand is not so programmatic or auditable, but using data from the World Gold Council we can see that its stock-to-flow ratio can be estimated at 60 years.

Greater demand for risk assets

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates and keeping them high since Q1 of 2022 to fight inflation. Generally, in high-interest environments, low-risk fixed-income investments, such as government bonds, are favored over risky investments like bitcoin. When interest rates are cut you can expect greater demand for risky assets, including bitcoin.

The house view at GlobalData’s TS Lombard is that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at the first sight of the economy wobbling. The broader view of the market can be gauged by looking at Fed Funds futures, these are tradeable contracts that enable investors to speculate or hedge against the target federal funds rate. FedWatch by CME Group is a handy tool that gives probabilities of rate cuts, as implied by the futures price data.

Image Source: GlobalData

The chart above shows these probabilities over the next three FOMC meetings. We find that investors are expecting the Fed to keep rates high but are expecting a rate cut as early as March 2024, giving a March rate cut a probability of almost 80%. Investors give a 1.6% probability that there will not be a rate cut by May 2024.

ETF: Final thoughts

With bitcoin up over 160% year to date, you could argue that a lot of what I’ve talked about is already priced in. The anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF, the impending halving event, and the possibility of rate cuts by central banks have likely contributed to the recent surge in Bitcoin’s price, but I believe there’s still a lot of upside left for bitcoin.