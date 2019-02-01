Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

A startup accelerator that describes itself at “the world’s first solution-led blockchain lab for startups” has announced its first cohort of blockchain startups – and there isn’t a single cryptocurrency in sight.

The accelerator, StateZero Labs, has instead selected startups that are harnessing blockchain to disrupt established fields – a promise of the technology that so far has not been realised – and taking on environmental and social challenges.

Each of the seven blockchain startups will receive an equity-free grant of £50,000 to develop their business, alongside mentoring and technical support.

Here are the startups selected by StateZero Labs:

Super Global

A growing number of companies are looking to improve their social impact, and Super Global is here to help.

Describing itself as “the tech copilot for impact organisations”, the startup offers coaching to help companies develop digital solutions, and partners companies with relevant experts in the process.

As part of this it is helping companies develop blockchain solutions to improve their social impact.

Deputi

Bringing together artificial intelligence and blockchain, Deputi brings business tools to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that traditionally have only be available to major companies.

These include smart corporate memory solutions to assist with document management, intelligent reminders and a variety of technology toolkits.

Essentially it’s a digital PA for smaller companies.

Ehab

Taking on the construction sector, Ehab is using blockchain to provide companies with a data and process management tool that works across the entire lifecycle of a project.

Central to the company is a focus on sustainability, by using the technology to maximise efficiency and this eliminate wastage.

As part of the solution, Ehab usese blockchain to track physical assets and ensure all parties are paid on time.

resonate

The closest thing to a cryptocurrency in StateZero Labs’ first cohort, resonate takes inspiration from games to enable businesses to track and reward the behaviour of their employees with a positive impact.

Actions such as sustainable travel or diet, recycling, charitable donations or volunteering are rewarded with altruism coins.

These then can be exchanged for charitable donations.

TokenBlocks

Designed to disrupt fund management, TokenBlocks promises to lower operating costs by 30% through the use of blockchain.

It manages all fund data from different service providers through one distributed ledger, and provides its own transfer agent network in the process.

As a bonus, the approach also offers increased transparency over traditional methods.

Remixology

Taking on the world of music remixing, Remixology uses blockchain to ensure parity between all stakeholders.

Once launched, the platform will allow artists and music owners to find and commission remixes while respecting copyright.

The topic has a fraught legal history over the issue of usage rights, making this a prime area to take on.

eTEU

Tapping into the container shipping industry, eTEU is using blockchain to connect all involved in the supply chain on a reliable, decentralised network.

Through the system, containers will be managed with smart contracts, enabling them to be automatically tracked and managed at every stage.

The process is designed not only to improve trust, but reduce costs in the process.