The company’s total raised funding has now reached $206m, establishing its valuation at $1.5bn. Credit: Aree_S/Shutterstock.

Harvey, an AI-powered legal technology startup, has secured $100m in a Series C funding round led by Google‘s corporate venture arm GV. 

The investment round was also joined by OpenAI, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins, Elad Gil, and SV Angel.  

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The recent capital infusion has increased Harvey’s total raised funding to $206m, thereby setting its valuation at around $1.5bn. 

Harvey intends to use the funds to enhance its AI-powered technology, which serves as a “copilot” for lawyers across various business functions and geographies.  

The startup company focuses on tackling its clients’ challenges by enhancing its platform for greater transparency, security, and customisation. 

Harvey also said that the new capital will also be directed towards investing in engineering, data, and domain expertise.  

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Over the coming year, Harvey plans to amass and curate data essential for building and training domain-specific models.  

The company also plans to expand its team, both in terms of headcount and geographic locations, to better serve its global clientele. 

It also intends to strengthen its partnerships with cloud and model providers.  

This will allow the integration of additional models into Harvey’s system and broaden training partnerships to enhance model’s effectiveness.  

The company is also focusing on developing a suite of products and integrations that can more effectively deliver models for client workflows. 

Harvey, which is celebrating its two-year anniversary, is already being used daily by tens of thousands of lawyers from law firms, enterprises, professional service providers, and governments worldwide.  

Leveraging OpenAI’s GPT-4 model family, Harvey is capable of answering legal questions in natural language.  

The technology also includes tools for automatic extraction of information from trial transcripts, locating supportive legal documents for court arguments, and generating initial drafts of filings with relevant information and citations obtained from legal databases. 

“Since our last fundraise in December, we’ve tripled annual recurring revenue (ARR) and doubled employee headcount. We’ve been encouraged by the diversity of professional service providers who have found value in our platform and the breadth of problems that our clients are solving using Harvey,” Harvey said in a blog post.  