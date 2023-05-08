DarkPursuit allows users to securely browse the open, deep and dark web. Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

CACI International and Torchlight AI have formed an alliance to provide safe and secure access to surf the open, deep, and dark web.

The collaboration will see CACI’s subsidiary Bluestone Analytics, offer its DarkPursuit solution via the Torchlight Catalyst platform.

DarkPursuit, which is part of the DarkBlue Intelligence Suite, allows users to securely browse the open, deep and dark web.

CACI said the DarkBlue Intelligence Platform enables defence, security, and intelligence clients to find and analyse crucial data on the deep and black web as well as on a few open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms.

The integration is expected to enhance Torchlight’s capabilities for decision-making across a variety of scenarios for the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Torchlight provides artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled risk intelligence solutions and its Catalyst platform allows clients to build and deploy custom AI models for various scenarios.

CACI president of operations support and services Meisha Lutsey said: “We are excited to partner with Torchlight to provide SOF customers with safe and secure access to Dark Web and open-source channels through the DarkPursuit infrastructure.

“This partnership offers SOF customers a way to accelerate obtaining critical information that can give them an advantage over our adversaries.”

Torchlight CEO James Bourie said: “CACI’s DarkPursuit technology is an industry gold standard and fills a capability gap that helps us to provide our customers, especially SOF, with the advantage they need. Together, we will leverage our collective capabilities to deliver innovative solutions that drive mission success.”