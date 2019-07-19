Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $1.89bn were announced in Canada, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 53.8% over the previous quarter and a rise of 205.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $620.85m.

Canada held a 2.3% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $82.77bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, Canada recorded 81 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 3.6% over the previous quarter and a rise of 8% over the last four-quarter average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 78.6% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $1.48bn, against the overall value of $1.89bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Industrial Scientific’s $570m acquisition of Intelex Technologies.

In second place was the $405m acquisition of Wave Financial by H&R Block and in third place was Broadridge Financial Solutions’ $300m acquisition of RPM Technologies.

The $116.84m acquisition of Sigma Systems Canada by Hansen Technologies and Stillfront Group’s acquisition of Kixeye for $90m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.