Canon saw the highest growth of 156% in patent filings and 110% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 50% and grants by 101%.

Canon has been focused on protecting inventions in Japan(JP) with 2656 publications in Q3 2023

The Japan(JP) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 45% filings and 46% grants. The Japan(JP), United States(US), China(CN), and European Patent Office (E/P) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Canon is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Canon has 46% of its grants in Japan(JP), 31% in United States(US), and 11% in China(CN).

Fujifilm could be the strongest competitor for Canon

In terms of grant share, Canon stands in one position among its competitors. Fujifilm and Ricoh secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to industrial automation and climate change lead Canon's portfolio

Canon has the highest number of patents in industrial automation followed by, climate change and healthtech. For industrial automation, nearly 17% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Image management related patents lead Canon portfolio followed by television, and printers

Canon has highest number of patents in image management followed by television, printers, diagnostic imaging and green it. For image management, nearly 13% of patents were filed and 10% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.



