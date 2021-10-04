France-based company Capgemini’s IT hiring rose 5.8% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 6.45% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 36.68% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 0.51% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Capgemini IT hiring in August 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Capgemini, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 79.64% in August 2021, and a 12.3% rise over July 2021, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 8.46% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 0.62%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.99% in August 2021, a 13.53% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at Capgemini

North America emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 34.32% share, which marked a 12.28% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 34%, registering a 3.16% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 25.54% share and a 32.69% rise over July 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 3.75% and a month-on-month decline of 23.66%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.27%, registering a 2050% rise over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 27.76% share in August 2021, a 3.14% growth over July 2021. India featured next with a 23.53% share, up 34.44% over the previous month. France recorded a 16.23% share, a decline of 17.47% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Capgemini IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.15%, up by 5.57% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 40.72% share, a growth of 21.84% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.97% share, down 3.09% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.16%, recording a month-on-month increase of 50%.