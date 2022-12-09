Cerner’s IT hiring activity increases 17.7% in July 2021

US-based company Cerner ’s IT hiring increased by 17.7% in July 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 1.3% in July 2021 when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 42.79% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2021, and recorded a 5.54% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Cerner IT hiring in July 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Cerner, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.43% in July 2021, and a 13.17% growth over June 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 15.09% in July 2021, and registered a 33.33% an increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.15% in July 2021, a 73.08% rise from June 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Cerner

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in July 2021 with a 61.01% share, which marked a 22.78% growth over the previous month.

North America stood next with 31.76%, registering a 46.38% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.97% share and a 9.52% drop over June 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.26% and a month-on-month flat growth.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with a 60.69% share in July 2021, a 22.15% growth over June 2021. the US featured next with a 31.76% share, up 46.38% over the previous month.Germany recorded a 2.2% share, an increase of 600% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Cerner IT hiring activity in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 49.69%, up by 68.09% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 48.11% share, a growth of 0.66% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.2% share, up 250% over June 2021.