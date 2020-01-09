China is a country which has a vast population and has always been a big player in the technology industry. This report looks to explore this theme and the changes China plans to make to their technology and manufacturing sector over the next few years. As a country, China has often stood at the forefront of innovation, and since ancient times they have invented some key items we still use today such as the compass, paper, and even the abacus. China remains an important component of our world in the technology sector and beyond.

In 2015, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang issues a strategic plan called Made In China 2025. The aim of this plan was to step away from China’s image of being the world’s resource for cheap and bulk manufacturing, and to step towards producing higher ticketed items.

The China and US trade war may put Made In China 2025 plan in jeopardy

GlobalData’s report explores the likelihood that China will meet objectives laid out in their plan in 2015, as well as looking at the 2017 update at the 19th National Communist Party Congress. It seems likely that by 2040, there will be two autonomous global superpowers in the world: China and the USA. This is due to the ongoing trade war between the countries which show no signs of ceasing in the near future. The report ‘China Tech – Thematic Research’ projects that both China and the USA will have their own internet, technology stack, captive markets, and global supply chains. China looks to drive for further independence and dominance in the technology sector.

Some key highlights of this report include:

A look at artificial intelligence, genomics, supercomputing, 5G, and batteries

China looks to overtake the west in manufacturing and technology

Beijing needs to focus on the development of semiconductors

A look at the impact of China’s changes on global business and geopolitics

This report will allow you to gain a true understanding of the Made In China 2025 plan as well as an overview of the current state of China’s technology and manufacturing industry. China is looking to dominate the world of manufacturing and technology, and you will be able to identify key trends in the market and utilise competitor data to maximise profits.

